Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Amatil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of CCLAY stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Coca-Cola Amatil has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

