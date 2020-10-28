Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.32.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 147.78% and a negative net margin of 123.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

