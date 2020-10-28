Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRDCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BRDCY stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

