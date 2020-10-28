Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASHTY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $157.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.83.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.