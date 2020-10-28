Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,443 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of United Bankshares worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $344,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

