Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 8,790 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after buying an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBCI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

