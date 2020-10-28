Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,219 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Taubman Centers worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TCO opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

