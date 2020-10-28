Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $136,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

JNPR opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

