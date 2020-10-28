18,720 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Silgan by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776,626 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $14,167,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.