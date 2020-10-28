Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $767,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diageo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Diageo by 40.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 169,986 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Diageo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

