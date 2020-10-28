Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

AAP opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.