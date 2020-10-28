Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $932,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

