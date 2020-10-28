Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.63. Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 69,033,654 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alamo Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Alamo Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Piper Sandler Increases American Financial Group Price Target to $81.00
Piper Sandler Increases American Financial Group Price Target to $81.00
DSV AS/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
DSV AS/ADR Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
China Railway Construction Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
China Railway Construction Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Coca-Cola Amatil Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Coca-Cola Amatil Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report