Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.63. Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 69,033,654 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

