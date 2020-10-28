Cwm LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.