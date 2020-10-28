Cwm LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

PCG stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

