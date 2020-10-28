CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NYSE:GIB opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

