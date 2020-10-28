Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KCG assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

BKI opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.