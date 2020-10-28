SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $149.68, but opened at $120.40. SAP shares last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 6,701 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

