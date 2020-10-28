Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $5.45. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 510,690 shares.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 1.08% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

