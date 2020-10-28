Cwm LLC Purchases 2,006 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 217.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $117,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,616,000 after buying an additional 1,250,934 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 406.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,214,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 974,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.