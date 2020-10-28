Cwm LLC Purchases 503 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,958.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average of $149.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

