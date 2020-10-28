Cwm LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1,720.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

BRO opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

