CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,262,000 after buying an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,168,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,256,000 after buying an additional 437,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

