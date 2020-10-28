Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

