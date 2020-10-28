Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

