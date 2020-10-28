Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envista Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Envista Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Home Bancshares, Inc. Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Home Bancshares, Inc. Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,965 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,965 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Iron Mountain Inc Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Iron Mountain Inc Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,132 Shares of LKQ Co.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,132 Shares of LKQ Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report