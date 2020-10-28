Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

