Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,965 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 53.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 96.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 400,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

