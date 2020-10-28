Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

HST stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

