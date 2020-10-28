Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.