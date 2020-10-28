Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,132 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 85.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 144,172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 31.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 80,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 27.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens upped their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

