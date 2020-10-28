Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BHF opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.