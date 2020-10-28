LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of LendingTree worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $337.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.50 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $392.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

