Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,127 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,202,000 after purchasing an additional 566,995 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,434,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.