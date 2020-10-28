Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) vs. Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Head-To-Head Survey

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gentex and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.86 billion 3.74 $424.68 million $1.66 17.05 Worksport $1.93 million 4.73 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gentex and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 1 1 5 0 2.57 Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentex presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Gentex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than Worksport.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 18.60% 16.26% 14.22% Worksport N/A N/A -97.46%

Risk and Volatility

Gentex has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gentex beats Worksport on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

