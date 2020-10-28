Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $202.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.