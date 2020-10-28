Financial Review: Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (OTCMKTS:SFM)

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 3.56% 34.45% 7.79%

96.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Sprouts Farmers Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $5.63 billion 0.43 $149.63 million $1.25 16.32

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kesko Oyj and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 3 8 4 0 2.07

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $25.93, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland. Its Building and Technical Trade segment engages in the retail, wholesale, and B2B trade of building and home improvement, and electrical and HEPAC products, as well as trades in leisure goods. This segment operates approximately 440 stores through K-Rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, K-Senukai, OMA, and Onninen names, as well as approximately 100 stores through Intersport, Budget Sport, The Athlete's Foot, and KookenkÃ¤ names in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Belarus; and online stores. The company's Car Trade segment imports and markets Volkswagen, Audi, CUPRA, Bentley, and Porsche passenger cars, as well as Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles in Finland; and SEAT cars in Estonia and Latvia. It is also involved in car retailing activities; and the provision of servicing and after-sales services at its 17 retail outlets in Finland. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items. As of February 20, 2020, it operated 341 stores in 22 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

