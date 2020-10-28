Critical Comparison: VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) vs. Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franchise Group and VirnetX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franchise Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.21%. Given Franchise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than VirnetX.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.93% 12.93% 2.50% VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and VirnetX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 7.38 -$2.16 million N/A N/A VirnetX $90,000.00 4,492.51 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Risk & Volatility

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franchise Group beats VirnetX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

