Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

