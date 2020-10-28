Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.