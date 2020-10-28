Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after buying an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,903,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BHC opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

