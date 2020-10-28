Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in GATX by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

GATX stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

