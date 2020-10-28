Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $519,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,178 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,094. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $210.55 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

