Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,187 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1,799.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 131.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 66.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Novavax by 45.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $1,965,660.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.40. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

