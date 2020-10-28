Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,892 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 750,165 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,112,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 384,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

