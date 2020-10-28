Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after buying an additional 487,389 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,796,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of SAFM opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

