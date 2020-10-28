Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,303 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $41,067,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

