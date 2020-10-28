Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

