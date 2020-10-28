Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Xerox by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Xerox by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

