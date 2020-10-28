Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

